When I first arrived at the radio station in 2010, I set out to build relationships with the community I served. Through that, I've had the privilege to meet exceptional local leaders who make our area a wonderful place to live. One of the best is Chef Mike Jurusz.

I met Mike shortly after I started doing the afternoon show. Mike's larger-than-life personality and creativity immediately set him apart. I would learn that Chef Mike's generosity is what truly makes him a special individual.

The Only Thing Larger Than His Personality Is His Heart

At the time, Mike was the head chef at 709 in Pt. Pleasant Beach, what is now known as B2 Bistro + Bar. During a meeting with a local non-profit, The Ashley Lauren Foundation, I learned about a Monmouth County couple who had recently lost their young son, Mark, to cancer. His nickname was "Mark the Shark," and Marc had quite the obsession. Burgers. While traveling to New York and back for treatments, Mark's parents would make stops at burger joints across Jersey. The Ashley Lauren Foundation was able to arrange a meeting with one of Mark's idols, celebrity Chef Bobby Flay. The young boy even had his own special burger recipe.

It was shortly after Mark passed away that I learned about this special burger. I thought it would be a special way to remember Mark by having someone make his burger. Chef Mike was the first name that came to mind. We arranged a time for Mark's parents to visit the restaurant. They thought that they were meeting me and the executive director of the Ashley Lauren Foundation to discuss involvement. They didn't know that they would be served their son's creation, prepared by Chef Mike himself.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media loading...

READ MORE: Follow The Story of "A Boy And His Burger"

It was a special moment that is still one of the highlights of my career. But in true

"Chef Mike style," he took his generosity to the next level. Mike decided to hold a "Mark the Shark" burger night at his restaurant, with all proceeds benefiting The Ashley Lauren Foundation, which helps bring the dreams of local children battling cancer to life. That's just who Chef Mike Jurusz is.

From Humble Chef To Restaurant Owner

Chef Mike would go on to purchase the legendary Atlantic Bar and Grill in South Seaside Park and rebrand it "Chef Mike's ABG." His philanthropic endeavors would also continue to grow. Mike elevated the failing eatery to a trendy hotspot that was hard to get reservations at in the summer. Chef Mike was able to marry his delicious cuisine with the million-dollar view of the Atlantic.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I was heartbroken to see on social media that the land on which ABG sits had been purchased, and the developer plans to demolish the restaurant and build 12 new homes. Chef Mike's neighbor, the Island Beach Motor Lodge, will also be torn down. The lease for Chef Mike's ABG is up December 31, 2025. In a tearful announcement video, Mike came to terms with the fact that this will be the last summer for his restaurant.

The Next Chapter

The chef added that he's currently looking at 30-40 new properties where he can keep his culinary legacy alive. He expressed his gratitude to his fans and customers over the years, who have enabled him to build a life for his family and fulfill his dream. Chef Mike closed by saying that ABG is going out on top with what he's calling "The Chef Mike's ABG Summer of Fun."

Thank you to Chef Mike Jurusz and his staff for many phenomenal meals, get-togethers at the Tiki Bar, and cherished memories with views that will never be replicated. Show your appreciation by making a reservation for one last dinner (or ten) at Chef Mike's ABG.