Built nearly a century ago, this beautiful and historic hall in Atlantic City is home to many firsts here in New Jersey.

It's located on the "historic" Atlantic City Boardwalk, not far from Caesars Hotel and Casino.

It was declared a National Historic Landmark back in the late 80s and continues to be a very popular arena, hosting concerts, shows and events throughout the year.

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, the city's original Convention Center, is located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, New Jersey.

I recently spent the day in Atlantic City.

I was there for the New Jersey State High School Wrestling Championships held at Boardwalk Hall.

Inside the walls of this gorgeous building there's so much history.

According to their website, here are some of the many firsts and other interesting facts about Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City Firsts

The first indoor college football game was held at Boardwalk Hall in 1930.

The first indoor helicopter flight in 1970.

Boardwalk Hall Facts

Home of the Miss America Pageant in 1940.

Home to the 1964 Democratic National Convention

Training facility during World War 2

To honor the former mayor and state lawmaker, Jim Whelan, who recently passed away it is now called Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

March events being held at Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City include:

March 12-16, 2024 - 2024 MAAC Basketball Championships

March 30, 2024 - UFC Fight Night

It's a beautiful time of year to take a nice stroll on the Atlantic City Boardwalk before it gets super crowded this spring and summer.

Take a walk down memory lane now and look back at these other Atlantic City firsts.

