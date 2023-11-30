Charming New Jersey Town Has Been Named As One Of The Best Small Towns In America
One of the great things about New Jersey is how many amazing cool small towns we have here, And now one of our towns is being talked about as one of the best small towns in the entire nation.
There are incredible small towns in every corner of this great state, and we have cornered the market on beautiful small towns. Now, one of those small towns is being honored as the coolest and best small town in the state.
The amazing article that names the best small town in our state does that for every state in the nation was published by Far & Wide, and their choice is a great one for the Garden State.
When most people think of New Jersey, they think of the Jersey Shore, and that is exactly where you will find the most amazing small town in New Jersey according to this article.
This awesome, quaint, and very historic town has been honored many, many times before, and every time it happens, it is well-deserved, just as it is this time. Congratulations to the legendary Cape May.
Sometimes when I'm in Cape May, I can literally feel the past surrounding me, and that's pretty amazing. In a way though, Cape May has managed to capture the past and hold on to it like no other town in the state.
From the stunning Victorian homes to the pristine beach and the charming boardwalk, no town deserves to be called New Jersey's best small town than Cape May. At least not in my opinion.
