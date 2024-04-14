Whenever people move out of state and are asked what they miss most about living in New Jersey they always say the food.

Specifically pizza and bagels. I hear that all the time!

New Jersey is home to what many of us consider the best food and restaurants in the country.

Whether you're in the mood for pizza, seafood, a burger, cheesesteak, or whatever else you're craving New Jersey has it all.

So it's no surprise New Jersey's best road trip has to do with food.

The popular lifestyle publication 24/7 Tempo recently released a list of the "Best Road Trip in Every State."

New Jersey's 295-mile road trip is all about good eating!

The Best Road Trip In New Jersey

It's called the "Anthony Bourdain Food Trail" and takes you on a nearly 300-mile road trip stopping at all the great restaurants that the late Anthony Bourdain visited while in New Jersey.

24/7 Tempo states:

Pay homage to the food culture of the Garden State by following in the footsteps of the late, great chef and food documentarian Anthony Bourdain. Begin with a deep-fried hot dog at Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee, then stop for a cheesesteak at Donkey’s Place or Tony and Ruth’s in Camden. Hit the coast at Atlantic City for numerous stops including the highly-rated Dock’s Oyster House. Then head north for a diner-style dessert or breakfast at Lucille’s Country Cooking, a seafood feast at Kubel’s, and a pork roll at Frank’s Deli in Asbury Park.

Now is a good time to start planning your New Jersey food adventure. Have fun on your road trip!

