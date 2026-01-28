I've been to many restaurants in New Jersey, but the experts say one of the best in the state is a restaurant you may have never visited.

Is This The Best Restaurant In New Jersey?

It's impossible to eat at every great restaurant in New Jersey, and I've been reading praises about an eatery that I've never been to, and I want to know more about it.

The first time I heard about it was when Only In Your State named it the "January Restaurant of the Month" on its list of a restaurant for every month in New Jersey.

The restaurant, called Rat's Restaurant, is located at Grounds For Sculpture in Hamilton, and foodies consider it among the best eateries in the state.

Rat's Restaurant In Hamilton, New Jersey

As you can imagine, the view is spectacular. It's one of the most breathtaking in New Jersey.

And when it comes to the cuisine at Rat's, few restaurants compare. It has an amazing French-inspired menu, and food experts say the food is exquisite.

If you've never been to Rats', then the food experts say you need to give it a try. I know I will.

How Did Rat's Restaurant In Hamilton, New Jersey, Get Its Name?

In case you're wondering, there's a cute story behind the source of the name for this great restaurant.

The restaurant is named for the character Ratty in the children's book The Wind In The Willows.

