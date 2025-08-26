When you think of New Jersey, majestic waterfalls may not be the first things that pop into mind, but maybe they should. The sound of rushing water, the way sunlight bounces off the spray, waterfalls are nature's relaxation tool.

The Garden State is home to some of the best hidden trails and scenic spots, complete with waterfalls that will refresh and revive. Waterfall hikes in NJ offer the best of both worlds, a mix of exercise and reward. You climb a little, wander through the woods, and at the end, you’re greeted by a view that looks like it belongs on a postcard.

Fall colors at Tahquamenon Falls ShriramPatki

Best Waterfall Hikes in New Jersey

One of the most popular hikes is Buttermilk Falls in Sussex County. It’s the tallest waterfall in the state, and you can see it from the parking area before heading up a short but steep trail.

Another favorite is Hemlock Falls in South Mountain Reservation, where the path makes you feel miles away from Jersey without the trip.

Then there’s Tillman Ravine, tucked inside Stokes State Forest, where the sound of water follows you along peaceful wooded trails.

Discover Stunning Waterfall Trails in New Jersey

Waterfall hikes are perfect for families, couples, or anyone looking to reset outdoors. They’re a natural favorite for fall when the leaves change color. Many of these trails are only a couple of miles long, which means you don’t have to be a hardcore hiker to enjoy them.

Far and away, one waterfall trail is consistently mentioned as "the best" in NJ.

Hiking Mt. Tammany in New Jersey

Mt. Tammany is one of the most popular hikes in New Jersey, and once you see the view at the top, you’ll understand why. The mountain overlooks the Delaware Water Gap, giving you stunning scenery.

The Red Dot Trail is the classic route. It’s short, about 1.5 miles to the top, but it’s steep and rocky, so be ready to work for it. Many hikers take the Blue Trail back down for an easier walk and a different view.

Along the way, you’ll pass through shady woods, trek up rocky ledges, and finally reach the overlook where most people stop to catch their breath and snap a pic for Instagram. The waterfalls just can't be beat.