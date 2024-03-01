One New Jersey Bagel Shop Name Has Been Named Among The Best In America

We are proud of our bagels here in New Jersey, and one Garden State bagel shop has been named among the best in America.

One of America's best bagels shops is in New Jersey. Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash loading...

Being named one of the best bagel shops in America by anyone is a pretty amazing honor.

But when it comes from a major publication like Food & Wine, then that makes the accolade even more special.

The article picks about 50 bagel shops across the nation that excel. There is not one per state, just the top bagel places, and one New Jersey bagel shop made the list.

Photo by Aneta Voborilova on Unsplash Photo by Aneta Voborilova on Unsplash loading...

Here's the thing. Since only one New Jersey bagel shop made the list, a vast majority of us here in the Garden State are going to be disappointed that our favorite Garden State bagel place didn't make the list.

It certainly is quite an honor for Teaneck Road Hot Bagels to be listed among the top bagel shops in the entire country.

This amazing bagel shop is located at 976 Teaneck Rd., and regular customers know exactly why it made this elite list.

attachment-teaneck road hot bagels Teaneck Road Hot Bagels (Google Maps) loading...

Teaneck Road Hot Bagels is no stranger to bagel honors. They have found themselves on several best bagel lists recently.

I think there are so many places that could have grabbed this honor, and I want to give a shout-out to my favorite, Baron's Bagels in Point Pleasant. If you haven't tried them yet, make plans to get there soon.

The Absolute Best Bagels in New Jersey Matt Ryan runs down the top 25 best bagel joints in New Jersey, as told by YOU, in November of 2021. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Crowned Best Bagels At Jersey Shore And In South Jersey Everyone in Jersey has their favorite bagel joint. Did your local shop make the list? So much attention has been on North Jersey for this so I asked you where to get the best bagels at the Jersey Shore and in South Jersey and you certainly had your picks...some got mentioned more than once! Gallery Credit: Shannon Holly