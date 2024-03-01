One New Jersey Bagel Shop Name Has Been Named Among The Best In America
We are proud of our bagels here in New Jersey, and one Garden State bagel shop has been named among the best in America.
Being named one of the best bagel shops in America by anyone is a pretty amazing honor.
But when it comes from a major publication like Food & Wine, then that makes the accolade even more special.
The article picks about 50 bagel shops across the nation that excel. There is not one per state, just the top bagel places, and one New Jersey bagel shop made the list.
Here's the thing. Since only one New Jersey bagel shop made the list, a vast majority of us here in the Garden State are going to be disappointed that our favorite Garden State bagel place didn't make the list.
It certainly is quite an honor for Teaneck Road Hot Bagels to be listed among the top bagel shops in the entire country.
This amazing bagel shop is located at 976 Teaneck Rd., and regular customers know exactly why it made this elite list.
Teaneck Road Hot Bagels is no stranger to bagel honors. They have found themselves on several best bagel lists recently.
I think there are so many places that could have grabbed this honor, and I want to give a shout-out to my favorite, Baron's Bagels in Point Pleasant. If you haven't tried them yet, make plans to get there soon.
