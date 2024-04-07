There are so many great places you can go to satisfy your sweet tooth.

We have the BEST ice cream shops and bakeries right here in New Jersey.

There's no shortage of delicious cupcakes, pies, cakes, cookies, and donuts.

If you're looking for the best crumb cake you can head to Mueller's Bakery in Bay Head or B&W in Hackensack.

If you're in the mood for the most delicious ice cream, Jersey Freeze in Freehold has you covered, or Cookman Creamery in Asbury Park.

Looking for the most unbelievable donut? Take the drive to Uncle Dood's Donuts in Toms River.

But, what if you're looking specifically for the most yummy milkshake in New Jersey?

Cheapism recently named a restaurant in Bergen County home to the most delicious milkshake, according to this article on MSN.

The Best Milkshake in New Jersey

Benny's Luncheonette in Fair Lawn serves the BEST milkshake in New Jersey, according to Cheapism.

You can go with a more traditional flavor or something a little more extreme.

I would love to try the Campfire Classic. It's topped with marshmallow fluff, fudge, graham cracker crumbs, and a s'more. Wow! How good does that sound? Amazing!

Have you ever been there?

If not, put it on your dessert bucket list of places to try in New Jersey.

If you can't make it to Bergen County, here are a bunch of other great places in New Jersey to go when you're craving a milkshake.

Where's your favorite place to go?

