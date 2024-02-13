It's almost time to celebrate one of our favorite cocktails here in New Jersey.

Get the tequila, triple sec, lime juice and salt ready.

National Margarita Day is February 22nd.

Get our free mobile app

But, why wait until the end of February to celebrate, right?!

If you're looking for a good place to go in New Jersey for a delicious margarita, Eat This, Not That tells us where to go for the best margarita in each state.

We'll get to New Jersey in just a minute, but first let's visit our neighboring states.

Photo by Julie Sd on Unsplash Photo by Julie Sd on Unsplash loading...

In Pennsylvania, Eat This, Not That recommends Jose Pistola's in Philadelphia. Enjoy Happy Hour, Monday-Friday 4pm to 6pm, with $10 off select margarita pitchers.

Check out Empellón Al Pastor in New York City. According to the article, "The blend of Azteca Azul blanco tequila with cilantro and pineapple is tangy and the serrano chilies add heat and a touch of smokiness."

Take the drive to Delaware and try Del Pez Mexican Gastropub in Wilmington. It was voted 2023 Best of Delaware. Maybe you're in the mood for a signature or skinny margarita.

Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash loading...

Now it's time for New Jersey's best place to go for a margarita.

Eat This, Not That named Orale the BEST place to go in New Jersey with locations in Jersey City, Hoboken and Morristown.

"With a large cocktail lounge boasting a Mexican experience serving signature cocktails full of flavor and with a fiery bite, we will have you coming back for more time and time again." That according to their website.

When it comes to a good margarita, I say the more salt the better. I know not everyone agrees, but I think the salt adds to the deliciousness.

Where's your favorite place to go for a good margarita? Let us know in the comments below.

20 Great Jersey hangout bars in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy