The Best Ice Cream Shop In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

A major website has just revealed its choice of New Jersey's best ice cream shop for 2025.

We scream for a lot of things every day in New Jersey, but ice cream is one of our favorites.

Who Has The Best Ice Cream In New Jersey?

And we have some of the best ice cream shops from the tip of Cape May to northern New Jersey.

So many New Jersey residents can think back to hot summer days as kids either at the Shore or in their neighborhood, and the best days always involved ice cream dripping down your arm at some point.

So, which New Jersey ice cream shop is the best? The famous food website Eat This, Not That took on the challenge of naming it.

The New Jersey Ice Cream Shop They Chose Was An Excellent Selection

And their choice of the best in the Garden State is a great one, and you may recognize the people behind it from your favorite restaurant.

You may be familiar with the amazing Nicholas Barrel & Roost, an awesome restaurant in Red Bank. The same people who made that eatery famous are behind the incredible Nicholas Creamery.

And you can try any of the multitude of flavors of their small batch ice cream at 4 locations all over New Jersey.

Nicholas Creamery has locations in Middletown, Tinton Falls, Atlantic Highlands, and Long Branch.

Here are some of their amazing flavors, Enjoy Mint Chocolate Chunk, PeanutButterpalooza, and Brown Sugar Cookie Dough just to name a few. Sounds delicious!

