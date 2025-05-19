You might have noticed something a little off if you’ve been out to eat lately. Maybe your favorite sit-down spot is suddenly gone. Perhaps the one you still go to feels kind of empty. That’s because many big restaurant chains just aren’t doing as well as they used to, and it’s becoming harder to ignore.

Everything's Getting Too Expensive

One of the biggest reasons? Prices. A night out at a casual chain used to feel like a nice treat that didn’t break the bank. Now, you can drop $60 or more on a couple of burgers, drinks, and a shared dessert. That adds up fast, especially when people are already stressed about groceries, gas, and rent. At some point, it just stops being worth it.

Too Many Locations, Not Enough People

Another issue is that these chains grew so fast over the years. You’d see the same place pop up on every corner, in every town. That worked for a while, but not anymore. With fewer people going out and more competition from local spots, some chains are spreading too thin. A packed restaurant on a Friday night used to be a guarantee. Now it’s hit or miss.

The Food Doesn’t Hit the Same

Let’s be honest. A lot of these places just haven’t kept up. The menus haven’t changed, the interior feels outdated, and the food isn’t anything to write home about. When people are spending more, they expect more. They want fresh ingredients, a cool vibe, and a reason to come back. If a restaurant feels like it hasn’t evolved since 2006, people are going to notice.

Local Spots Are Winning

At the same time, local restaurants are stepping up. People crave something that feels more personal and connected to the community. Whether it’s a family-owned taco joint or a trendy farm-to-table café, smaller spots are offering something that big chains often can’t. They’re also way more active on social media, which helps get the word out.

This doesn’t mean every chain is doomed, but it does mean they’ll have to change to survive. The days of sticking to the same old formula are over. Customers want more than just a decent meal. They want an experience. And if the big names can’t give them that, they’ll go somewhere that can.

I spotted this post on Facebook today.

This is the Bahama Breeze restaurant in Toms River, next to Ocean County Mall. I drove by to investigate, and sure enough, it was closed. It's been a rough couple of months for mall restaurants, with news of On The Border at Ocean County Mall also shutting its doors for good.

That's not all. I spoke to a former employee of Bahama Breeze in Toms River, and it's not just the TR location going away. All but one Bahama Breeze is staying open.

The following Bahama Breeze restaurants also shut down today:

Wayne Towne Center Mall

Bergan Town Center (Paramus)

Woodbridge Center Mall

Ocean County Mall (Toms River)

The last location standing is at Cherry Hill Mall...for now.

The employee I was talking to said that the news of these closures came out of nowhere, and nobody was expecting them. I hope everyone gets back on their feet soon.

I reached out to Bahama Breeze for comment, but have yet to get a response.

