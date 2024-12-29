More and more often, I find myself writing about the New Jersey food scene and sadly focusing on a lot of places that are closing in our area.

For example, Dickes BBQ just announced that nationally another 30 stores would have to shutter, more on that here

2024 also saw the closing of a lot of popular restaurants at the Jersey Shore, you can get the full list right here.

Sometimes though, there is some good news to write about, and that's what I love doing.

For example, Smokies Craft BBQ just opened their second location in the heart of Toms River, so be sure to go in and grab a pulled pork sandwich, your stomach will thank you.

Speaking of opening second locations, a sushi restaurant that's regularly called one of the best in the state is finally opening a second location near the shore.

XINA Announces A Second Location Is Coming Soon To The Jersey Shore

You can't call yourself a sushi fan if you haven't been to Xina in Toms River, located right off 37 just before the Mathis Bridge into Seaside Heights it's one of the most popular sushi spots in the county.

According to APP, Xina plans on opening a second location in 2025, construction is underway at 415 Main Street in Bradley Beach.

Xina sushi and chinese restaurant toms river new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

It's a shuttered 711 that will now be home to the second Xina at the Jersey Shore, and according to owner Rick Lee, just like the Toms River location the new Xina location in Bradley Beach will also be BYOB and features some amazingly creative sushi and Chinese Food.