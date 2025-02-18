Seeing how we are already deep into winter here in Jersey, this warning may be a little late, then again seeing how we're also having a storm-filled winter season this stip may be helpful.

When severe winter weather, or even just winter weather strikes in the Garden State I'm sure you, like most people, have a small checklist of things they do.

Things like stocking up on some supplies from the grocery store, making sure your car's gas tank is filled up, laying down a little layer of ice melt, and prepping your shovels.

And maybe you're like me and you make a quick stop at the liquor store, because what's a snow day without a couple of beers?

Another thing you may be doing, which is second nature at this point, is raising the windshield wipers on your vehicle.

You do this because it makes the windshield easier to clean after a storm because it prevents your wipers from sticking to the windshield due to ice, and because it's just something you've done all your life.

However, new reports show you shouldn't be leaving your wipers up before a snowstorm.

Why Shouldn't You Leave Your Windshield Wipers Up During A Snowstorm?

I was shocked to hear this too, but according to sources at Fox, leaving your windshield wipers up can actually cause irreversible damage to your wipers.

They say that leaving windshield wipers up during a storm could possibly damage the springs, a strong gust could rip the wipers right off, or the wipers could slam back into your windshield, causing more damage to the glass.

That being said, I'll likely still leave my windshield wipers up, after 35 years, it's kind of just a force of habit at this point.