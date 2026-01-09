Top O' the mornin' to yah!

At least, that's what I say all morning long on St. Patrick's Day, and at the Jersey Shore, the celebration of St. Patrick's Day is now my favorite time of the year, even more so than Christmas.

St. Patrick's Day At The Jersey Shore Just Hits Different

St. Patrick's Day brings the promise that we're almost to summer, the coldest part of the year is behind us, and that, sure, you can go ahead and have a pint at 9 AM, it's St. Patrick's Day!

The best part about St. Patrick's Day at the shore is, of course, all of the parades, and this year I have my eye on the big three.

The Belmar St. Patrick's Day Parade, the Seaside Heights St. Patrick's Day Parade, and the Asbury Park St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Each year, these parades bring thousands of people to these towns, and it's always a ton of fun; this year is expected to be no different.

When Is The Belmar, NJ St. Patrick's Day Parade 2026?

The Belmar parade celebrates its 53rd anniversary this year and is taking place on Sunday, March 1st.

The parade route marches along Main Street, and has kicked off around 12:30 PM in years past.

After the Belmar Parade, we have the Seaside Heights St. Patrick's Day Parade.

When Is The 2026 Seaside Heights, NJ St. Patrick's Day Parade?

This is my favorite parade of the year, and this year Seaside celebrates St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 7th.

The parade runs down the boulevard and kicks off at noon, and you can even join in on the post-parade afterparty at the Hersey Motel.

Although I reccomend checking out Mushmouth at Hooks, my wife and I see them every year there during the St. Patrick's Day parade, and it's a blast.

And if you're looking for the best spot to be on the parade route, the front patio of Hemmingway's will not only give you the best view, but they start serving beers nice and early that day.

The St. Patrick's Day parades wrap up with Asbury Park, and this is a big one.

When Is The Asbury Park, NJ St. Patrick's Day Parade?

Asbury Park celebrates St. Patrick's Day with their parade on Sunday, March 8th this year.

The parade kicks off at 1 PM and rolls down the parade route that starts at 4th Avenue and Ocean Avenue.

The parade takes you through the heart of downtown Asbury, features tons of floats, non-traditional parade flair, local government bodies, and tons of fun and entertainment.

You can join in the pre-parade party at Asbury Brewing, and this year's official Asbury Park parade headquarters is Johnny Mac's House Of Spirits.