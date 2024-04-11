There is no Jersey Shore tradition more fun than going to see a movie on the beach.

Each summer, towns all over put up the big screen on the beach, or in some cases by the bay, and project movie magic each week for locals and visitors alike to enjoy.

Point Pleasant this year has an awesome lineup for 2024's movies on the beach at Jenkinson's.

Lavallette has also released its schedule for this year's movies on the beach, the only difference is that Lavallette shows its movies by the bay.

Here's Lavallette's movie schedule, there's a lot of good stuff playing this summer!

Seaside Heights, NJ Released Its Schedule For Movies On The Beach

Movies on the beach are free, and Seaside Heights will be shown every Sunday night starting July 7th and running through August 18th.

Each week, the movie starts when the sun sets sometime around 8:30 PM.

That gives you plenty of time to enjoy a day on the beach, grab a bite, and then grab your beach chair for a movie.

Are Movies On The Beach In Seaside Heights, NJ Family Friendly?

Movies will range in ratings from PG to PG-13.

They'll be shown every Sunday with the rain dates being the following Tuesday.

Where Will Movies On The Beach Be Shown In Seaside Heights, NJ?

This year, moves will be shown on the beach near the Patrol Headquarters North.

I believe that will put you on the beach on Kearny Avenue in Seaside, but as always you'll want to double-check Exit 82 for updates and details

Here Are All The Movies Playing On The Beach In Seaside Heights In 2024