Win Tickets To “Dinner In The Dark” At Red Horse By David Burke

Don't miss a night where everything but your taste buds are in the dark.

Chef David Burk will host his popular "Dinner In The Dark" at Red Horse in Rumson on October 25th at 6:15 PM.

This dinner is a blindfolded, 5-course sensory experience dinner created by Chef David Burke. By taking away one of their senses Chef Burke shows his guests how to tune into their other senses. The experience has been called: "very different, surprisingly social, mind-blowing, delicious and overall a lot of fun." .A percentage of the proceeds will benefit New Jersey Blind Citizens Association (NJBCA) and their programs.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the event. To buy your tickets, visit RedHorseByDB.com.