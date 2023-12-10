Something we need to remember as we head into the season of Christmas is that not everyone celebrates the holiday.

It's something I tend to forget just because you get so enamored with the holiday.

But there are other holidays, traditions, and celebrations that people take part in that don't involve Christmas, and for those people who want to be able to go out to eat on December 24th and 25th options are often limited.

That being said several restaurants around Ocean County are open on Christmas Eve for a pre-holiday meal, and a few are open on Christmas as well.

It's also great for people who are traveling during the holidays or don't want to be bothered cooking a big huge meal.

It's also imperative that you reach out to these restaurants and call to first confirm hours for the day you'd like to eat, and also to make a reservation.

A lot of places during Christmas will not seat walk-ins, especially during Christmas.

What Ocean County, NJ Restaurants Are Open On Christmas Day?

According to Patch, there are several national chains that will be open on Christmas Day.

Places like Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Domino's Delivery, Dunkin, IHOP, Five Guys, Mcdonald's, Starbucks, and Wendy's.

If you're looking for local restaurants that are on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there are a few of those in Ocean County too.

What Local Restaurants Are Open Christmas Eve And Christmas Day?

Patch reports several local Ocean County restaurants are open on the 24th and 25th.

B2 Bistro in Bayville will be open on Christmas Day as well as Christmas Eve.

The Waterfront in Lanoka Harbor will be open on Christmas Eve only, and Patch reports they'll be serving brunch and dinner.

Rosies in Ocean Gate will be open for business on Christmas Eve.

Biagio's Trattoria in Lanoka Harbor will also be open for dine-in on Christmas Eve.

You can swing by East Bay Italian Grille in Barnegat on Christmas Eve for a sit-down meal too.

And lastly, Ott's Good Earth Garden in West Creek will also be open on Christmas Eve.