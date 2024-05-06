The beer scene near the Jersey Shore is second to none.

You have Kane Brewing, Icarus Brewing, Heavy Reel Brewing, Asbury Park Brewing, Toms River Brewing, and Battle River Brewing just to name a few.

But what's great about the beer scene in Jersey is that there's always room for more, and it looks like Point Pleasant will be the home of the Shore's newest micro-brewery, although we still have a lot of questions.

A New Brewery Is Coming To Point Pleasant, NJ

And that's about as much as we know.

The Local Girl says that the new microbrewery is going to open up across from the Point Pleasant train station at 334 Hawthorne Avenue and that the new space will feature outdoor dining, space for live music, and of course a tasting room.

When you look at the space they're looking to revamp, you can just picture a brewery here.

Point Pleasant Brewery, new brewery in point pleasant nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Most of the building is going to be repurposed, and it's going to keep a somewhat historical feel according to PDR Designs, the architecture firm in charge of designing the new brewery.

Despite the fact there's no set opening date or even a name for the brewery for that matter we do know what the building is going to look like, and it's pretty cool.

The new brewery, when it opens, will join a vibrant beer scene in Point Pleasant and its location just feet from the train station is fantastic.

While you're waiting for this new brewery to open, be sure to check out some of Jersey's best breweries according to you!