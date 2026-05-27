One of my favorite things to write about in Ocean County is our restaurant scene. We have some really amazing local spots that are worth trying, and when something is opening at the Jersey Shore, that just makes me so excited.

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Is Coming To Toms River, NJ

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For example, in Toms River, right off 37, a new Korean Fried Chicken place is getting ready to open its very first Jersey Shore location. More on that here.

And now in Seaside Heights, Pelican's Wharf is open, and after giving it a try last night, I'm telling you, if you're a seafood lover, you've got to check this place out.

Pelican's Wharf Is Now Open In Seaside Heights, NJ

Pelican's Wharf is owned by Chef Justin, who also runs Sunset Key in Lavallette.

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The Wharf is located at 419 Bayside Terrace in Seaside Heights, and the menu features a variety of great seafood, po-boys, salads, and sandwiches.

What Types Of Food Does Pelican's Wharf In Seaside Heights, NJ Sell?

We started our meal off with a little clam, tuna, and calamari trio that came with a few different dipping sauces. Everything was lightly fried, but not so fried that that's all you taste. You could still make out the flavor of the clam, tuna, and calamari, and when it comes to fried seafood, that's perfect.

My wife got the smashburger, and I got the lobster cobb salad, and both of our entrees were great. We saw a lot of people getting the seafood tacos, as well as the lobster roll, and there was nothing but smiles while people were eating their food.

Chef Justin Opened This Restaurant Just 7 Days After Getting The Keys

What's really amazing is that it only took Chef Justin 7 days to get this restaurant together from the time he got the keys to the time he opened this week.

If you're looking for a solid sit-down, waterfront seafood dinner, I would highly reccomend you check out Pelicans Wharf.