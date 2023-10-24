This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

In the five short years since the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act – an antiquated 1992 federal law prohibiting sports betting – the activity has been legalized at the state level in more than half the United States. Currently, 37 states, including Washington DC have legalized some form of sports betting and are reaping tremendous benefits in the form of tax revenue and increased economic activity.

Sports fans looking to get in on the action can take advantage of a Kentucky Promo Code being offered by DraftKings to receive $200 in bonus bets. But first, it's worth exploring the sports scene in Kentucky before covering how to qualify for this special offer.

Popular Sports in Kentucky

One of the latest states in the Union to legalize sports betting is Kentucky. Interestingly, the Bluegrass State does not have any professional sports teams; however, Kentuckians have an unbridled passion for their college sports teams.

Then there's horse racing. Known as the Super Bowl of horse racing, the 2023 Kentucky Derby boasted an on-track attendance of over 150,000 people. For the second straight year, the Derby broke its wagering record, with $188.7 million wagered on this year's event.

How to Qualify for the Special Promotion

So you're interested in receiving bonus bets for signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook. You may be wondering though, what do you have to do to get the bonus and what's the catch? Here's what you need to know:

For starters, to qualify for the special $200 bonus bets promotion, you must be physically present in Kentucky. Regardless if you are a resident or just visiting, as long as you are within Kentucky state lines, you are eligible to participate. Only new customers making their first-time deposit qualify for the offer. If you've already created an account and made a deposit, you will not be eligible for this promotion. So long as you meet the first two requirements, you can get the bonus bets by making a minimum deposit of $5. Then, once your account is funded, wager at least $5 on a qualifying event. You have seven days to redeem your bonus bets once they appear in your account. Don't wait too long because the offer expires after a week. You don't want to miss out on this chance to boost your bankroll and maximize your chances of being successful.

From the well-established and successful gambling locale of Atlantic City to the budding market in Kentucky, as more and more states legalize sports betting, the industry will become increasingly competitive. While most sportsbooks offer comparable odds and betting lines it's often special promotions like the one covered in this article that separate the various operators.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.