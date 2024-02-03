Driving on the Garden State Parkway is a necessary evil in New Jersey.

If you're looking for the quickest way to get from one town in Jersey to another, generally speaking, the Parkway will be your best bet.

There are drawbacks though.

For example, there's always traffic, and sometimes it feels like you're driving on the Autobon more than the Parkway, but that's just Jersey.

You also have the tolls that you have to pay, and if life wasn't already expensive enough, it's reported that tolls in the Parkway are about to go up again in March.

How Much Will Parkway Tolls Increase In New Jersey?

APP reported that starting March 1st, the cost of using the Parkway will increase between 5 and 15 cents depending on where on the Parkway you are, as well as whether or not you use an EZ Pass.

On March 1st, the EZ Pass rate at Mainline Plazas on the Parkway (Asbury Park, Barnegat, New Gretna) will rise to $2.09, up 7 cents.

In Toms River, in both directions, with EZ Pass you'll begin to pay $1.04 as opposed to $1.00.

If you're paying cash, you're toll at both Asbury and Barnegat will go up to $2.20, and in Toms River, the cash right will be $1.10.

In addition, APP says that the EZ Pass tolls at Matawan, Keyport, Holmdel, Red Bank, Belmar/Wall, Brick, Lakewood, Berkeley, and Forked River will increase to 73 cents up 3 cents.

The cash rate for those tolls will be 80 cents.

The increase is a bummer, trust me, but those Parwaky tolls aren't as bad as other states.

For example, in PA the toll by plate to use the Turnpike is over 4 dollars, and there are still a ton of potholes on that road!

