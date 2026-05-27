It seems like we have an influx of new businesses coming to the Jersey Shore, and I'm all about it!

New Businesses Coming To The Jersey Shore This Summer

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In the past few days, we've learned that Pelicans Wharf is open in Seaside Heights, Cowabunga Creamery is opening in Lavallette, and a new Korean Fried Chicken restaurant is opening in Toms River.

And now, it appears as though a new vegan-inspired bakery that does a lot of great work within the community is opening a new location at the Shore, opening today (May 22nd) in Normandy.

Papa Ganache Is Now Open In Normandy Beach, NJ

Papa Ganache is a vegan-inspired bakery, and according to Jessica Gratta, the social media coordinator for Papa Ganache, everything they bake is gluten-free and cholesterol-free, and contains no trans-fats, dairy, eggs, preservatives, or animal products. And they look absolutely amazing!

To me, this means these baked goods are healthy; therefore, you can eat an extra donut when you swing by!

In Addition To Being A Bakery, Papa Ganache Is Also A Social Service Agency

Papa Ganache isn't just about the baked goods, though, and this is what I think is really cool about them. Papa Ganache is a social service agency as well.

What that means is that they provide in-home and in-community therapeutic services for children and families. They also have a program that teaches teenagers important work skills as a part of their Pathways to Work program.

Where In Normandy Beach, NJ, Is Papa Ganache Located?

Papa Ganache's newest location in Normandy Beach is now open, and you can visit them yourself at 3620 NJ-35 N.