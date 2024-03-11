Buying a home in New Jersey can be a bit of a stressful adventure.

Between the fact that housing prices are at an all-time high and inventory is pretty low, finding the right home for you can feel like a real challenge.

Get our free mobile app

My wife and I just had an offer accepted on a house in Ocean Gate, and although we're excited, it was a two-year process to get to this point.

All that being said, New Jersey is home to some truly gorgeous houses.

From mega-mansions on the sea to some truly insane mansions on the mainland there's no shortage of over-the-top homes in Jersey.

Jersey even has its fair share of gorgeous historical homes, and one of the oldest homes in the state is for sale.

One Of The Oldest Homes In NJ Is Now On The Market

Whether you're a history buff, or just nosey like I am, getting a glimpse inside one of New Jersey's oldest homes on the market is a treat.

Photo Credit: Burton Wilkins / Goldcoast Sotheby's International Realty Photo Credit: Burton Wilkins / Goldcoast Sotheby's International Realty loading...

Located at 3097 N. Route 9 in Seaville, this 3 bed 2.5 bath house sits on just about eight and a half acres of land and is absolutely gorgeous.

It's called the Reeves-Iszard-Godfrey House and according to Patch, it's one of the most important historical homes in the state.

Originally built in 1695 and then expanded upon in the 1800s, the home itself is on the historical registry, and for just $695,000 could be yours.

By the way, that price tagged has dropped about a hundred thousand dollars recently so you're getting a good deal.

Read to take a tour of the oldest home in New Jersey for sale.