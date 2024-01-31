There are so many beautiful sights to see in Jersey.

From our hundreds of miles of pristine beaches to our national parks, to some pretty gorgeous small towns.

It's easy to get lost in our state's beauty, but soon you'll be able to see one of nature's most amazing wonders from right here in the Garden State.

It's a sight most people will travel hundreds of miles to witness for themselves and we could see it right here in our home state of Jersey.

The Amazing Northern Lights Will Be Visible From NJ In 2024

Most people have to travel to some of the most Northern parts of the country to see this natural wonder.

The amazing lights are truly mesmerizing and awe-inspiring.

It seems as though this year the sun is getting ready to hit a new peak in its solar cycle, and because of this, the Northern Lights will appear further South than they have in years past.

Could you imagine sitting on the beach, the sound of the waves crashing behind you, and looking up to see the dancing magical colors of the Northern Lights?

According to Only In Your State, in years past the Northern Lights have been seen as far South as New York, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that they could be seen in Jersey this year.

Where In NJ Will We See The Northern Lights?

Only In Your State reports that there's no guarantee we'll see the lights since it's all based on atmospheric conditions.

However, you will likely have the best chances the further North you travel in Jersey.

You'll also want to look for someplace that's less populated and doesn't have much light pollution.