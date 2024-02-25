There's nothing worse than knowing that there's a bug floating around, increasing your odds of getting sick.

The other week I told you about the fungal outbreak that's spreading across the country that you want to be on the watch for.

Get our free mobile app

You can read more on that here.

Now it looks like Jersey has to worry about another invisible intruder that seems to be hyper-focused on our kids' schools

What Disease Is Making Its Way Through New Jersey Schools?

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash loading...

It's a fast-spreading bug that causes vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.

According to 6 ABC, the disease was the reason Irving Primary School in Middlesex County had to be shut down and deep-cleaned earlier this month.

The disease spreads quickly and isn't prevented by your typical hand sanitizers, the easiest way to prevent the disease is with hot water and soap, you know, hand washing.

6 ABC reports that Norovirus has been making its way across the Northeast with one of the highest positivity rates in the country right now.

How To Prevent Norovirus

It's a pretty simple process really, just make sure you're washing your hands regularly, cook your food thoroughly, and wash your fruits and veggies before eating them, reports 6 ABC.

Photo by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash Photo by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash loading...

Also, if you do feel as if you're getting ill be sure to stay home.

How To Treat Norovirus If You're Sick

Honestly, it's just about rest and hydration.

Get our free mobile app

Since a Norovirus isn't a bacterial infection, but rather a viral infection, antibiotics won't really do anything to help get you back on your feet.