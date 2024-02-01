Valentine's Day is quickly approaching, and you may be thinking to yourself; I really need to find a date.

There's a lot that goes into dating and there are a lot of different ways to get started.

You could take the swipe left swipe right option of popular dating sights, or you could do it the old-fashioned way and meet someone in real life.

Neither way is wrong by the way.

I met my wife at a bar in West Chester after a bunch of us marching band kids decided to go out for a drink.

Photo by Christine Jou on Unsplash

But I have lots of friends who have had a good amount of success and happiness using dating sights too.

Where you live may also play a big role in your dating life.

If you love somewhere that's cheaper, you'll be able to go on more dates for less money which may look appealing to a potential other half.

Photo by René Ranisch on Unsplash

Then again, if you live in a place that's a little more expensive but offers a lot for you to do, that's not bad either.

Recently, WalletHub released its list of best and worst cities for singles, and Jersey didn't do too bad this year around!

What Are The Best And Worst Cities For Dating?

WalletHub looked into many different factors from dating friendliness to the number of singles in each state to things like restaurants per capita.

Before we get to Jersey, let's look at the best and worst states for singles.

The worst state for dating in the country is West Virginia, according to WalletHub, and the best city for dating is Florida.

Photo by Denys Kostyuchenko on Unsplash

New Jersey got an honorable mention as the 10th best state in the country for dating.

And it makes sense with our vibrant food scene, and tons of great outdoor activities.

It's also worth noting that dating is a numbers game, and Jersey has a huge population for the size of our state so the numbers are good too.

