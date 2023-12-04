Do you consider New Jersey a fun place to live?

Between you and I, I absolutely do!

Get our free mobile app

We have a ton of great small towns, amazing beaches, and so many different outlets for entertainment it's crazy.

That being said, only one city in Jersey made Wallethub's list of the most fun cities in America.

What Is The Most Fun City In America?

Photo by ben o'bro on Unsplash Photo by ben o'bro on Unsplash loading...

According to Wallethub, the most fun city in the country is Las Vegas Nevada.

Vegas ranked number one for nightlife, and entertainment, and ranked as a relatively affordable city to have a good time in.

What Is The Most Fun City In The State Of New Jersey?

Keep in mind that Jersey only has a few actual cities.

Our state is mainly made up of smaller towns, communities, beach towns, and things like that. So when we're talking about cities in New Jersey there only are a few options.

According to Wallethub, the most fun city in New Jersey is Jersey City.

Photo by Chris Appano on Unsplash Photo by Chris Appano on Unsplash loading...

It ranked at number 131 out of 181 cities in the country and ranked pretty high in terms of cost.

Right behind Jersey City was Newark.

What Is There To Do In Jersey City, NJ That Makes It Fun?

Get our free mobile app

Jersey City has a lot of fun options if you plan on visiting.

There's the Liberty Science Center and Liberty Park, you can catch a show at White Eagle Hall or have some friendly competition at RPM Raceway; a massive go-kart complex.

You'll also be a stone's throw from New York City which Wallethub ranked as the 10th most fun city in America so you could really make a full weekend if you plan on visiting.