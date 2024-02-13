When it comes to great Italian Markets in New Jersey, specifically near the Jersey Shore, the conversation almost always navigates toward Joe Leone's in Point Pleasant.

The little local Italian Market is known for its fresh pasta, great Italian desserts, catering services, and delicious selection of ready-to-go food.

Joe Leone's, Joe Leone's Point Pleasant nj Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Anytime my family is in town for a weekend we without a doubt swing by Joe Leone's to pick up some homemade dips, charcuterie, or some fresh stuffed ravioli.

So when I saw on Instagram that Joe Leone's was getting ready to close what I thought was a pretty popular location, I was shocked.

Joe Leone's Gastronomia Announced It's Closing In Sea Girt, NJ

Get our free mobile app

I was shocked, but according to Joe Leone's Instagram page, the Gastronomia will be getting ready to close its doors for good on February 27th.

We are sad to that this chaper of Joe Leone's is ending. We've come to this difficult conclusion in order to better focus our resources on delivering the exceptional food and experience our guests have come to expect from Joe Lenoe's in our Pt Pleasant Beach and Manasquan locations. ~Joe Leone's

You can see the full statement on their Instagram

The Sea Girt location had been in operation for over 15 years and much like the Point Pleasant location offered hot and cold prepared foods, specialty items, and breads and cheeses according to APP.

It's never something you want to see when a beloved local business has to shut down, but I am happy that Joe Leone's isn't closing all of their locations, that would be a travesty.