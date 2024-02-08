11 Items You Should NEVER Buy At A new Jersey Dollar Store
The Dollar Tree is a go-to, especially when you're in a pinch.
When my wife and I were moving to Jersey, we must have been to the Dollar Tree a few times a week to pick up random things we didn't want to spend much money on.
For example our broom and dustpan.
Granted, it cost 6 bucks, not a dollar, but we still have it two years later, and it's working fine.
The Dollar Store is a great place to shop if you need little knick-knacks, odds and ends, or some soda or a snack.
Granted, not everything's a dollar anymore, and most stores have raised their prices to at least a dollar twenty-five to account for inflation, but you can still get stuff there for a better price than you would other places.
For example, they have everything you need for the Big Game like themed paper plates, cups, tablecloths, and more for a buck twenty-five.
Not a bad deal when you think paper plates at other places cost five, six, or seven dollars.
There Are Some Things You Don't Want To Buy at A Dollar Store.
It's true, according to Readers Digest, that there are quite a few items you want to avoid getting from a Dollar Store.
School supplies are one thing that you'll want to go to office supply stores where you'll actually be able to get a better deal because you buy in bulk.
Knives are another thing you don't want to get at your local Dollar Store according to Readers Digest.
And as someone who cooks a lot, and smokes meat a lot, I can tell you from experience you want to spend some money on a nice set of knives.
There are a lot more things you'll want to avoid buying a dollar store.
11 Items You Should Never Buy In A New Jersey Dollar Store
Gallery Credit: Buehler