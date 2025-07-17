Measles is once again rearing its ugly head in the Garden State.

For the most part, this disease has been widely eradicated, but each year it seems like a few cases pop up here and there, and it's cause for alarm because Measles can spread quickly due to its highly contagious nature.

Recent Measles Case Confirmed In Ocean County, NJ

The other week, a case of the Measles was confirmed in Ocean County, leading people to start getting worried about a possible outbreak.

Although we've seen a few cases of Measles pop up in Jersey so far, the CDC advises that the state is not in an outbreak situation.

What Defines An Outbreak Of Measles?

An outbreak of Measles is 3 or more related cases, which we have yet to see.

However, a recent confirmed case of Measles in Hudson County has people concerned, as the infected person visited 9 different spots, potentially infecting countless others.

Where The Infected Person Visited In NJ

According to NJ.com, the person who is infected visited the following places:

Emergency Department At University Hospital in Newark on July 4th between 5:30 PM and 10:15 PM

Pediatric Emergency Department at Hackensack University Medical Center on July 4th or 5th between 11:15 PM and 2:15 AM

Pediatric Emergency Department at Hackensack University Medical Center on July 8th and 9th between 12:45 AM and 7:15 AM

Joseph M Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center on July 8th or 9th between 5:15 AM and 4:30 PM

Roasted Coffee in Jersey City on July 6th between 6 and 9 PM

Newport Mall in Jersey City on July 6th between 6 and 9 PM

Al-Basha in Paterson on July 6th between 8 and 11 PM

Elite Pediatrics in Paterson between 10 AM and 1:45 PM

CVS in Kearny on July 7th between 12:30 and 3 PM

What To Do If You Think You've Been Exposed To Measles

If you think this timeline matches any place you've been during that time period, you'll want to monitor yourself for symptoms until at least August 2nd.

Measles presents itself with high fevers, a runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that starts along the hairline.

The rash can start days after initial symptoms present, and if you think you may have been exposed, you're urged to call your local health department.