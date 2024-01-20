There's nothing quite like a vacation to the magnificent Jersey Shore, from Seaside Heights to Point Pleasant, to Sea Isle City, and everywhere in between.

One of the Jersey Shore's most famous beach towns, outside of maybe Cape May is Wildwood.

You can't hear the name Wildwood without immediately thinking "Watch the tram car please" as well as thinking of the song Wildwood Days.

Now Wildwood will also be synonymous with the largest vacation resort at the Jersey Shore.

The Madison Resort Is Opening In Wildwood Crest, NJ In 2024

Coming to the former sight of the Royal Hawaiin Hotel, the Madison Resort promises to be an unforgettable experience for visitors.

This beachfront beauty, according to Only In Your State, has plans to open this year and will be Doo Wop themed, which will fit right in with the vibe of the area.

Wildwood is home to the only "Doo Wop" themed Wawa, and it's amazing.

According to Only In Your State the rooms of the Madison Resort will be themed, there's going to be a fun 50's themed diner in the hotel, and it's supposedly going to an affordable getaway destination for families.

The affordability is nice because when you look at Air BnB's and VRBO's at the Jersey Shore it can get really pricey really fast.

The Madison Resort is expecting an opening date sometime in the Spring of 2024

The Madison Resort is strategically located in Wildwood Crest so it's close to all of the fun and excitement of the Wildwood boardwalk, but far enough away that it's not in a loud part of town.

It's also just a short trip from the Cape May National Wildlife Refuge.

