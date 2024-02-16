Shopping at an Italian Market is just a fun way to get everything you need for a delicious dinner.

And one very popular Italian Market is getting ready to open not only its 5th location in Jersey but its very first location in Ocean County!

When I think of a classic Italian Market my mind always immediately goes to Joe Leone's.

They have it all; fresh pasta, meats, cheeses, bread, homemade dips, cannoli, and so many other delicious foods.

Despite the fact that Joe Leone's is getting ready to close its Sea Girt location it still reigns supreme in the world of Italian Markets near the Jersey Shore.

Another popular Italian Market is Livoti's Old World Market.

And get ready Ocean County because we're about to get our first Livoti's, and it's a one-of-a-kind store.

Livoti's Old World Market Is Opening A First Of Its Kind Store In Brick, NJ

As reported by NJ.com, the new Brick location will take over the former Corrdo's Market in the Laurel Square Shopping Center.

It's going to be massive too, roughly 30 thousand square feet!

It's also a one-of-a-kind store because it'll be Livoti's first time offering liquor sales in its store.

About 5 thousand square feet of the new store will be dedicated to Livoti's Fine Wine and Spirits.

The initial reports of this amazing new store came from Livoti's social media pages, and it looks like we can expect the massive new store to open on March 7th.

