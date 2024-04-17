Least Trusted Restaurant Chain Has Over 80 New Jersey Locations
There's nothing better than grabbing a bite to eat in the Garden State.
The big problem usually just comes down to where you want to go. Do you want Italian? Seafood? Do you want to hit a diner and have breakfast for dinner?
You've got so many options when it comes to grabbing some food in Jersey.
And if you're in a rush then of course Jersey has more fast-food joints than you can shake a stick at.
You've got your standards like Taco Bell, Wendy's, and McDonald and then you have places like Freddy's Steak Burger which is fast food, but better.
Now, you would think that one fast food chain is like any other chain right?
You can trust that the burger you're getting from McDonald's is just as good as the burger you're getting from White Castle, right?
You may not think about it, but trust plays a big role in where we go to eat, and apparently, the least trusted restaurant in America has a pretty strong presence in Jersey.
America's Least Trusted Restaurant Chain Has Over 80 NJ Locations
Clarify Capitol set out to find what restaurants America finds to be the most and least trustworthy, and according to them, Panera is considered to be the least trustworthy restaurant in the country.
I can't say I've ever distrusted Panera, I've always been a fan of Panera's Broccoli and Cheese soup in a bread bowl.
Clarify Capitol says a few reasons places are considered more trustworthy than others have to do with their pricing transparency, honest reviews and feedback, as well as delivering on promises.
If you're curious, the most trusted restaurant in America is Pizza Hut, I'll be honest, if you're getting pizza in Jersey you'll want to check out one of these spots before going to a chain.
