Shopping is a necessary evil in the Garden State.

It's something we have to do in order to keep our homes up and running with a full pantry, fridge, and other wants and needs.

But it's not always fun to shop in Jersey.

In fact, just going to the grocery store seems to be a huge hassle in the Garden State.

Check out the 16 things people hate the most about grocery shopping in New Jersey, it's pretty wild.

Each year, the American Customer Satisfaction Index is released, and it basically ranks the country's favorite and least favorite retailers and stores based on customer satisfaction, as the name implies.

This year we see big names like Costco and Trader Joe's topping the list of stores with the highest level of customer satisfaction.

Even Sam's Club and Wegmans were high up on the list the year.

But for one retailer, they've once again found themselves near the bottom of the list and it's a store all over the Garden State.

What Was The Least Popular Grocery Store In The Country?

For this company, they've found themselves at the bottom of the American Customer Satisfaction Index for the past 19 years or so.

That being said, they operate nearly 70 stores in New Jersey and carry everything from groceries to vitamins to furniture, electronics, and clothes.

35 of those stores are Supercenters with grocery stores.

According to Newsbreak, Walmart ranked as one of America's least favorite stores in terms of customer satisfaction.

However, it's not all bad news for Walmart, they've increased 4 points since 2020 despite still being in dead last on the ACSI.