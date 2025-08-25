Imagine coming down the homestretch of summer, life is starting to wind up again, life starts to get busy, and the kids are going back to school.

Now imagine being just a few short weeks out from the start of the school year, and having no idea what time of day your kids' school is going to start.

It would be incredibly stressful, right?

Pleasantville, NJ School District Considers Later Start Times

Well, that's the reality for some NJ parents as they realize their school district is thinking of changing the start time of school this year, but still don't know for sure if the change will take place.

There's a school district in South Jersey, Pleasantville School District, that's toying with the idea of having schools start later this year so that students can sleep in a little more and don't have to worry about waking up early for school.

Proposed New Start Times for Pleasantville, NJ Schools

According to 6 ABC, the school is thinking about switching the start time of elementary school to 9 AM, the start time of middle schools to 8:30 AM, and the start time for high schools to 8 AM.

Why Pleasantville, NJ, Wants to Delay the School Day

The reasoning behind this is that the students will sleep longer and therefore be more productive and alert while in school.

A decision hasn't been reached as to whether this will become the new norm, but still, it has stressed.

Parents Raise Concerns Over Later Schedules

If you have a kid in elementary school who needs to be at school at 9 AM, and you also have to start your workday at 9 AM, what are you supposed to do?

Will This Prepare Students for the Real World?

I also think of how this sets kids up for the future; work doesn't start later just because you want to sleep in, life still happens even if you didn't get a solid 8 hours, it's just something you adapt to.

Should More NJ Schools Consider Later Start Times?

So what are your thoughts? Are later start times a good thing? And is it something you'd want to see more schools in NJ try to implement?