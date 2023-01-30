NJ Powerball lottery now over $600M
🔴 Powerball lottery jackpot goes unclaimed...again
🔴 Now the ninth largest jackpot in the game's history
💰💰 What would you do with all that money?
Mega lottery jackpots have become common in New Jersey and the U.S., and another one has been building for months.
The Powerball jackpot has not been won since November of last year, and with no big winner for Saturday's drawing, the jackpot rolled over again.
For tonight's drawing, the Powerball jackpot will be at least $613 million. The cash option would get you $329 million, before taxes.
This jackpot has climbed into the top ten biggest in the history of Powerball, and currently ranks number nine.
If one winning ticket were sold in New Jersey, it would easily become the biggest jackpot ever won by a Garden State resident.
A $533 million Mega Millions jackpot was won in New Jersey in 2018.
The odds of winning are about one-in-292.2 million, but it gives tens of thousands of lottery players one more day (at least) to dream.
Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries have been the source of the biggest jackpots in our nation's history in recent years.
Someone in Maine recently bought a ticket for a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was the second largest ever for that game.
