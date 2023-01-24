NJ Powerball jackpot slowly creeps up to $526M

💲 Wednesday's Powerball jackpot grows to $526 million

On the heels of one of the biggest lottery jackpots in US history, the Powerball jackpot has been slowly growing over the last few weeks.

Monday night's drawing did not produce a top prize winner. The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on Nov. 19.

Wednesday's jackpot now grows to $526 million. That would be a cash payout of $284 million.

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were 12, 31, 47, 58, 60, and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 3X.

Lottery officials say there was only one ticket sold that matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket was sold in Virginia and is worth $1 million.

The current Powerball jackpot is a fraction of the huge Mega Millions jackpot won earlier this month. A winning ticket for the Jan. 13 $1.348 billion jackpot was sold in Maine.

Who won all that money will likely remain a mystery. Like New Jersey, Maine allows lottery jackpot winners to remain anonymous.

While the Powerball jackpot has grown beyond half-a-billion dollars, it still doesn't make the top 10 biggest lottery jackpots in the US.

The biggest prize was a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that was won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

New Jersey's biggest win was in 2018, when one winning ticket was sold for the March 30 Mega Millions jackpot that topped $533 million.

It is certainly fun to dream of a big lottery win, but the actual odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about 1 in 292.2 million. You do have about a 1-in-25 chance of winning a lessor prize.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

