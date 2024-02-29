New Jersey is filled with its fair share of cool and interesting history.

For example, the half-sunk ship that sits off the coast of Cape May's sunset beach.

cement ship cape may nj

The SS Atlantus was part of a 12-ship fleet built in the early 1900s and ran aground after a storm pulled the ship loose from its mooring.

If you're into paranormal history, New Jersey is home to one of the country's most haunted Inns and restaurants.

The Cranbury Inn is worth a visit for history buffs and ghost hunters alike, you can learn more here.

As cool as both of those historic sites are, they aren't being called the best historic attraction in the state.

What Is The Best Historic Attraction In New Jersey?

In fact, the best historic attraction in Jersey isn't too far from the Jersey Shore, and no, it's not Lucy the Elephant, as cool as she is.

Lucy the elephant margate nj

No, the best historic attraction in New Jersey is actually a 200-year-old factory town that will quite literally make you step back in time when you visit.

You can live life like it's the 1800s when you walk through this living history town that recreates mills, bakeries, boarding houses, a smith, and a forge and you can even visit a haunted house.

The entire town too, is staffed by volunteers who are dressed up in 1800's clothes and act the part.

According to Love Exploring, the Historic Village at Allaire in Farmingdale is the absolute best historic attraction in the state!

In addition to cool history, the Historic Village at Allaire also hosts really fun events like an annual Beer Run.

Opening Day for the 2024 season at the Village is April 6th, and they'll be kicking the season off with an 1864-style baseball game which sounds like a ton of fun.

You can see the full schedule of this year's events at Jersey's best historic attraction right here.

