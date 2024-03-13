Whenever you see one of your favorite bars or restaurants put up a for sale sign, you get a little nervous, don't you?

You start thinking that the place you love to eat and enjoy will be gone for good and you get a little panicky.

That's the case at least in Williamstown where a beloved 82-year-old diner has put up a for sale sign.

Just because it's for sale though, doesn't mean it's closing.

The Geets Diner Is For Sale In Williamstown New Jersey

The Geets Diner is a staple for people making their way from the Philadelphia area to the Shore.

It's been there for 82 years ever since Frank Sylvester opened it back in 1942.

The current owner, Sandy Cannon, bought the Geets Diner in 2017 and is making sure it's well-known that just because the diner is for sale doesn't mean it's closing.

According to the Inquirer, Cannon is asking for 5 Million dollars for the popular diner and bar.

How cool would it be to be the proud owner of a piece of New Jersey diner history?

Seeing how we're the diner capitol of the country it would feel pretty amazing knowing that you're helping to keep a New Jersey tradition alive.

Cannon says that there's nothing wrong with the diner or the bar, she's just looking to go into retirement and enjoy more time with her Grandkids.

The restaurant business is a tough one but for the right person, this could be the opportunity of a lifetime!

Located on Black Horse Pike and Sicklerville Road, make the trip out there and check it out yourself.