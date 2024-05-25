You're familiar with Dollar Dog Night at the ballpark, aren't you?

While watching your favorite baseball team, you can grab a hot dog for just a dollar.

It's a great deal!

Well now, 'Dollar Dogs' has a new meaning thanks to one animal shelter in South Jersey, and if you're looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, this may be the perfect time to do so.

Adopting or rescuing an animal is the best way to add a pet to your family; our family has a rescue dog and he is by far the sweetest little guy you'll ever meet.

South Jersey Animal Shelter Lowers Adoption Fees To One Dollar

For one dollar, you can take home an adorable new family member.

Homeward Bound Animal Shelter is at maximum capacity, according to their Facebook Page so in order to help get dogs into new homes, they've lowered the adoption fees to just one dollar.

Normally, to adopt a dog it's around $300, so if you're looking to rescue a dog this is the perfect time to do it.

Keep in mind though, this Dollar Dog promotion will only last for one week, and on May 26th adoption fees will rise back up to their normal costs.

Homeward Bound is located in South Jersey at 125 County House Road in Blackwood New Jersey.

Homeward Bound also adopts cats and other small animals, and if you're interested, all the info is on their website.