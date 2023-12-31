There's nothing better than a big juicy delicious burger, and one extremely popular local Toms River burger place is getting ready to expand and open up its third Ocean County location.

The best part about his new burger spot is that it's sort of teaming up with one of the most popular breweries in the area to create a unique craft beer/craft burger experience and I can't wait.

Burger 25 Announces Its 3rd Location In Brick New Jersey

Toms River's popular Burger 25 has made the official announcement that they'll be opening a third New Jersey restaurant in Brick.

The burger joint of course has its flagship location in Toms River and recently opened its second location in Ship Bottom.

Burger 25 Ship Bottom NJ, Bruger 25 new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

You can read more about the Ship Bottom location here, it's one of the few year-round restaurants in the area and was a welcomed new addition.

Where In Brick, NJ Will Burger 25 Be Located?

APP reports that the new Burger 25 will actually open up right next to Icarus Brewing's new building off Route 88.

Icarus Brewing new jersey Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Breweries like Icarus aren't allowed to serve food, however, Icarus said that you'll be able to bring food in from Burger 25 in order to enjoy a burger with your brew.

In addition, Burger 25 masterminds Steve and Denise Vetter said they've always been okay with BYOB at Burger 25 locations so you'll also be able to bring your beer from Icarus Brewing into Burger 25 while you eat.

According to APP, Burger 25 is looking at sometime in the Spring of 2024 to launch its new Brick location!