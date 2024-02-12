There's nothing better than a New Jersey slice.

We take our pizza seriously here in the Garden State, and rightfully so since our pizza places are the best around.

Get our free mobile app

So, when one new source claims that their pizza expert has found the best slice in the state our ears perk up a little bit.

Now, keep in mind pizza is a very personal preference.

For example, I'm a fan of pizza that's a little thicker with a chewier crust whereas some people may prefer a different cheese-to-sauce ratio than you do and so on.

pepperoni pizza Photo by Alan Hardman on Unsplash loading...

So let's dig into what people are calling the best pie in Jersey.

What NJ Tavern Is Said To Have The Best Pizza In The State?

What's cool about this place is that it's been around since the mid-1940s and still has a nice old-school vibe.

The menu appears to be huge, and you can't really go wrong with anything you pick.

Their wings look really good, and I've heard the pasta dishes here are fresh and massive.

However, the real star of the show is their thin-crust pizza which has been called the best in the state by tons of national publications.

Have you ever been to the Star Tavern in Orange?

According to Newsbreak, it's a little slice of heaven offering the best pizza in the state!

I'm not much of a thin-crust fan myself, however when it's called the best in the state by other sources like NJ.com, and the New York Times and has more 5-star Yelp reviews than you can count it's worth a try!