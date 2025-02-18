When you get sick in the Garden State, you can rest assured knowing that we have some of the best hospitals in the country.

Sure, Jersey has its drawbacks like the high cost of living, and our electric bills are going to be increasing by about 20 percent this summer, more on that here, but one thing you can count on is that when you need medical care, you'll be getting some of the best in the country.

READ MORE: NJ, Stop Leaving Your Wipers Up When It Snows!

Each year, the nation's hospitals are ranked, and each year it seems like Jersey is well presented on the list of top hospitals in the country.

It's not based on opinions either, researchers compare millions and millions of claims from hospitals across 4,500 hospitals across the country in order to come up with a complete list of the best hospitals in America.

New Jersey Has Some Of The Best Hospitals In The Country

By a long shot too, according to APP, Jersey hospitals rank among the top 5 percent of the best hospitals in the country.

best hospitals in new jersey, new jersey has some of the best hospitals in the country Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash loading...

Hospitals like Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerset.

Jersey is even home to hospitals that fall into the top 2 percent of the nation's best places to receive medical care.

That's Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

So next time you're in need of seeking medical attention, you should feel good knowing that you're in good hands in New Jersey.

These 10 NJ Hospitals Are Among The Best In America In A New National Survey, 10 Hospitals In New Jersey Ranked Among The 700 Best Places For Care In The Country According To Patch Gallery Credit: Buehler