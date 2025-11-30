One thing you come to appreciate as you get older, at least in my experience, is a good happy hour.

The idea of wrapping up your workday, to meet up with your wife, friends, or whoever, for a couple of cold ones, and some half-priced apps is just a perfect end to the day.

New Jersey Has Some Of The Best Happy Hour Spots Around

Jersey is home to some pretty amazing happy hour spots, too. When we lived on the island, Hemingway's had a great happy hour deal.

It $10 apps, plus $3 domestic beers, which was perfect for a mid-week night out.

Martini Monday At Rosie's In Ocean Gate Is A Must Try

We're also big fans of Rosie's in Ocean Gate, specifically on Monday night when they do Martini Monday.

That's when you can get one of their signature craft martinis for only $10, as opposed to the $15 to $20 they usually cost. However, they are worth every penny if you miss Martinin Monday.

This Is The Best Happy Hour Special In New Jersey

I've found that there's one happy hour that stands tall above the rest, and that's the happy hour special at Bum Rogers Crab House in Seaside Park.

Bums happy hour runs every day from 11 AM to 6 PM, and it's reserved only for the bar, but you won't regret it.

Why Bum Rogers Has The Best Happy Hour At The Jersey Shore

They have an amazing Steak Crustini, which is toasted bread topped with delicious steak, melted cheese, and topped with a mushroom pesto.

It's the most amazing thing I've ever tasted, and during Bum Rogers happy hour, it's only $10 instead of the usual $20.

During the happy hour, all their apps are half off, with the exception of their seafood options, and the drinks are on special too. If it's on draft, it's on special at Bums.

Not many places have Kane Head High on special, and that's part of the reason why I think that Bum Rogers Crabhouse has the best happy hour at the Shore.

On top of that, the live music they hire is fantastic.