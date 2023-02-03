Get our free mobile app

Metro Classic

At Kean University

Union Catholic 59, No. 1 Manasquan 53

Non-Division

Central 62, Manalapan 47

Junior Miles Chevalier and sophomore Jaycen Santucci each posted a double-double with more than 20 points to carry the Golden Eagles to a road win over the Braves.

Chevalier finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way, while Santucci chipped in 21 and 10 for Central, which has rebounded from a loss to Lacey with three straight wins. Senior John Truhan also contributed eight points and four assists for the Golden Eagles.

Senior Dylan Sullivan led Manalapan with 13 points and junior Phil Pearlman chipped in 11 in the loss.

Keansburg 69, Lakewood 47

The Titans (7-7) earned a spot in the Shore Conference Tournament by rolling through the Piners on the road.

Marlboro 56, Neptune 45

Junior Steven Scimone scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half and the Mustangs upended the Scarlet Fliers.

Senior Alex Frank added 14 points, junior Brave Haugh netted 11 and senior Sohan Eleti chipped in nine for Marlboro.

Senior C.J. Argilagos scored 11 points and sophomore J.J. Atkins Jr. added 10 to lead Neptune.

Point Boro 79, Point Beach 42

Senior Stephen Mellett led four Point Boro players in double-figures with 22 points and the Panthers went on a 24-2 run to close out the first half on the way to a win over the rival Garnet Gulls.

Senior Shane Ryan pumped in 15 points, junior Jake Venturoso dropped 14 and senior Danny Coughlin pitched in 11 for Point Boro, which turned an 11-10 deficit late in the first quarter into a 34-13 lead by halftime.

Senior Kevin Burns scored 14 points, while juniors John Coakley and Scot Crowley each added 11 to lead Point Beach.

Brick 43, Jackson Liberty 29

Senior Alex Jenkoski scored a game-high 21 points and classmate Brandon Farber added 10 points and 20 rebounds as the Green Dragons downed the Lions.

Wall 80, Toms River South 53

Junior Bo Pepe led five Wall players in double-figure scoring with 17 points and the Crimson Knights blasted the Indians for their second straight win.

Sophomore Tom Ekberg poured in 16 points, junior Quentin Ambrozy chipped in 13 and senior Will Jankoski and sophomore Demitri Tu pitched in 10 apiece for Wall.

Junior Jordan Jones scored a game-high 18 points to lead Toms River South and classmate Rob Peirson added 10 in the loss.

No. 5 Toms River North 68, Lacey 65

Junior Micah Ford scored 20 points and the Mariners survived a furious rally over the final six minutes to escape with a win over the Lions.

Toms River North led, 60-40, with a little more than six minutes to go, when Lacey caught fire and nearly pulled off a stunning comeback. The Lions outscored the Mariners, 25-8, over those final six minutes.

Junior Owen Baker scored 17 points, classmate Jeremiah Pruitt poured in 14 and senior Delani Hyde connected for 11 for Toms River North.

Senior Troy Buxton led Lacey with 21 points and five steals, including four three-pointers during the game-ending run. Senior Chris Venturoso also pitched in 19 and classmates Ryan Fitzgerald and Dylan Hall each added eight in the loss, with Hall also dishing out 11 assists.

Non-Conference

Matawan 62, Old Bridge 55

Sophomore Chauncey Brown scored 15 of his 25 points in the first half and senior Colin Haluska added 19 for the game as the Huskies overcame a 15-point first-half deficit to beat the Knights -- payback for an Old Bridge win over Matawan in the first round of the Husky Classic in December.

Sophomore Jayden Elijah also pitched in 10 points and 10 rebounds for Matawan, which outscored Old Bridge, 21-5, in the third quarter to surge in front, 46-40, heading to the fourth quarter.

St. John Vianney 68, New Dorp (N.Y.) 51

Senior Kyle Verriest and junior Emanuel Domingo each scored 15 points and the Lancers rode a balanced attack to top New Dorp on Senior Night.

Verriest added five assists and six steals, while Domingo pulled in 13 rebounds. Seniors Jordan Winnik and Joe DeBlasio also scored 13 points apiece for St. John Vianney.