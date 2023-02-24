2023 NJSIAA Girls Wrestling State Championships Seeds and Brackets
2023 NJSIAA Girls Wrestling State Championships
Sunday, Feb. 26 At Phillipsburg HS & Saturday, March 4 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City (Finals)
Brackets on TrackWrestling
Shore Conference storylines to watch:
- Southern's Jayla Hahn is a former state champion, a two-time state finalist, and a three-time top-three finisher looking to end her tremendous career with a second state championship. After winning her fourth region title, she is the No. 1 seed at 138 pounds. Standing in her way could be Jackson Memorial's Kamila Bieszczad, seeded No. 2 and the Central Region champion. The two wrestled at the Southern Jamboree in early February with Hahn winning, 5-4. Bieszczad was fourth in the state at 132 pounds last season.
- Brick's Jade Huerta is the No. 1 seed at 165 pounds and is coming off a dominant Central Region Tournament where she pinned her way to the championship. Huerta was second in the state at 165 last season. Brick's only state champion, male or female, is Dan McCullough, who won back-to-back titles in 1973 and 1974.
- Howell freshman Kylie Gudewitz was the starting 113-pounder for the boys team, which won a Central Jersey Group 5 sectional title. Now, it's her turn in the spotlight as she chases a state championship at 107 pounds. She is the No. 3 seed and owns a perfect 15-0 record. She was dominant in the Central Region Tournament en route to the championship.
106
Top seed: Theresa Zeppetelli (Bogota/Ridgefield Park)
Shore Conference qualifiers: 6-Litzy Argueta (Lakewood)
107
Top seed: Emma Coesfeld (Delsea)
Shore Conference qualifiers: 3-Kylie Gudewitz (Howell); 4-Marlow Donato (Jackson Memorial); 5-Alexandra Tchekounova (Colts Neck); 15-Makenna O'Neill :(Manchester).
114
Top seed: Ava Rose (Princeton)
Shore Conference qualifiers: 2-Caitlin O'Reilly (Middletown South); 11-Sophie Babineau (Manalapan)
120
Top seed: Riley Lerner (Cedar Creek)
Shore Conference qualifiers: 6-Briana Dugo (Jackson Memorial); 7-Sophia Santorelli (Freehold Township)
126
Top seed: Kira Pipkins (Bloomfield)
Shore Conference qualifiers: 10-Dominique Lopez (Jackson Memorial); 11-Olivia Ziobro (Manalapan)
132
Top seed: Maya Hemo (Cherry Hill East)
Shore Conference qualifiers: 7-Rosabella Kearns (Freehold Township); 8-Alexa Meagan (Jackson Memorial)
138
Top seed: Jayla Hahn (Southern)
Shore Conference qualifiers: 1-Jayla Hahn (Southern); 2-Kamila Bieszczad (Jackson Memorial)
145
Top seed: Taylor Peterson (Garfield)
Shore Conference qualifiers: 7-Thea Rowland (Middletown South); 9-Samantha Henrich (Southern); 11-Victoria Gin (Raritan).
152
Top seed: Kamila Castro (Ridgewood)
Shore Conference qualifiers: 7-Danielle Forlenza (Freehold Township); 14-Vanesa Cuate (Lakewood).
165
Top seed: Jade Huerta (Brick)
Shore Conference qualifiers: 1-Jade Huerta (Brick); 9-Daniela Palacios (Lakewood); 12-Kiley Toti (Jackson Memorial)
185
Top seed: Macenzie Hunter (Pennsauken)
Shore Conference qualifiers: 5-Jade Hahn (Donovan Catholic); 8-Nataly Torres-Miron (Jackson Memorial)
235
Top seed: Samantha Domask (Palmyra)
Shore Conference qualifier: 9-Madison Miller (Red Bank)