How many of these forgotten 1995 rock radio hits do you remember?

It was a simpler time when we were all signing on our Windows 95, firing up the PlayStation and searching for things through Yahoo. Our reality TV fix was the OJ Simpson trial, people were flocking to the theaters for the first Toy Story and trying to learn how to do the Macarena dance.

But while Alanis Morissette, Hootie and the Blowfish and Oasis were ruling the rock radio landscape, there were a number of other acts putting out songs that would have a shelf life that seemingly only lasted the year of 1995.

Yes, acts such as AC/DC and the Red Hot Chili Peppers have had Hall of Fame careers, but in 1995 both bands released songs that have been lost in the shuffle ever since.

They are not the only ones either. The year also gave us entries from acts such as Tripping Daisy, The Nixons, The Rentals and For Squirrels that would be their primary moments of radio attention that would fade as the calendar flipped.

READ MORE: What Ever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 1995?

Let's take it back to 1995. We're hoping these songs elicit an "Oh yeah, I remember that one," but some might catch you completely unaware of their existence despite having a radio run back then.

Do you remember these 1995 rock radio hits?

How Many of These Forgotten 1995 Rock Radio Hits Do You Remember? They had solid radio airplay in the '90s, but you don't hear them that often these days. How many of these 1995 rock radio hits do you remember? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

How Many of These Forgotten 1994 Rock Radio Hits Do You Remember? Some songs have staying power while others are very much of the moment. How many of these largely forgotten 1994 rock radio hits do you still remember? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire