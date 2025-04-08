The ‘Big 4′ Bands of Boomer, Gen X, Millennial + Gen Z Dad Rock

Now that our March Dadness tournament is almost over, let's look at the "Big" bands of Boomer, Gen X, Millennial and Gen Z dad rock.

Once upon a time, the phrase "dad rock" referred to the '60s and '70s classic rock bands that your dad listened to. But your dad may be a grandpa now, or even a great grandpa, so "dad rock" has a whole new meaning now.

Last year we covered a study of the most popular dad rock bands in each state, based on a survey of 3,000 Americans. It genuinely hurt our feelings to see groups such as Nickelback, Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit and Blink-182 listed, because it reminded us that we are older than we think we are.

This made us realize that people from different generations may consider different eras of rock bands to be dad rock. And so we compiled a Big 4 of bands to represent each of those generations of dad rock.

READ MORE: Map Shows the Most Popular Dad Rock Band in Each U.S. State - Study

We chose bands that were the most popular when members of each generation were teenagers. So for Boomers (born 1946-1964), we picked bands that peaked between 1959 and 1977. Gen X was born between 1965 and 1980, so we chose bands that were popular between 1978 and 1993.

For Millennials, the bands we picked reigned from 1994 to 2009 and Gen Z from 2010 to 2025. Gulp — that's right, the youngest members of the Gen Z generation turn 13 this year.

Hopefully you're not confused by the generational breakdown, so scroll through the galleries below to see the Big 4 bands we picked for every generation of dad rock.

The 'Big 4' of Boomer Dad Rock Bands For kids of the '60s and early '70s, these bands led them through their teen years and stand the test of time as true icons! Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

The 'Big 4' Bands of Gen X Dad Rock If there were four bands to represent the Dad Rock of Generation X, it would be these. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

The 'Big 4' Bands of Millennial Dad Rock Every generation has their own version of dad rock. Here, we look at the 'Big 4' of millennial dad rock.

Millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996, so that's a lot of musical ground to cover from their teen years! Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

The 'Big 4' Bands of Gen Z Dad Rock The following bands are who we consider the 'Big 4' of Gen Z dad rock, as they were popular with teens between the years 2010 and 2025. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner