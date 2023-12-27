Avoid Shopping at Walmart This Day of the Week at All Costs

"Looks like we came at the right time."

It's an age-old dad joke that elicits eye rolls anytime pops mutters it when seeing lighter-than-usual foot traffic in a store or restaurant.

And as much as we can't stand that one-liner, there is some truth to it. We prefer to shop without being crowded in stores.

What Is The Best Day To Shop at Walmart?

Experts say it all depends on what you want. Are you looking to shop with less people in the store or when you have a shot at getting the best of what Walmart has to offer?

Shopping expert Trae Bodge shared with Eating Well that early or late on weekends is the best time to shop at Walmart if you have a tight schedule and you'd rather not deal with other people in the aisles.

"I try to avoid weekends," Bodge told the website. "But if that's the only time I can shop, I go in the morning or evening or order online and pick up in-store to avoid crowds."

If you do have time during the week for a Walmart run, Eating Well says you should try shopping early on weekday mornings when there are less people in the store.

The website also suggests narrowing your shopping trips down to a single day is you are looking for the best selection.

Krista Hooper of Walmart Finds told Eating Well that she has found Tuesdays to have the best selection as stores have fully restocked and replenished after a busy weekend.

What Is The Worst Day To Shop At Walmart?

Now that you know the BEST days to shop at Walmart, let's look at the worst times to be in one of their stores.

It's no surprise GoBankingRates.com says to avoid Saturdays and Sundays at Walmart at all costs.

Their reasons include:

Busy store

Long lines

Risk of empty shelves

Poor selection of fresh food

"If you're looking to shop at Walmart but want to make sure you're optimizing both time and money, it's important to plan your shopping trip around specific days," the website recommends.

