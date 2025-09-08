The first (although somewhat early) sign of fall for many people is the arrival of pumpkin spice everything in stores and restaurants.

The most notable of the pumpkin-kissed items is the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks, which made its annual return to the menu this week. But what's actually in that cup of tasty fall goodness?

Is There Any Pumpkin In A Pumpkin Spice Latte?

If you've ever ordered a pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks, you probably didn't pull away from the drive-thru with a cup of bright orange liquid. It doesn't have the same orange color that you see in Starbucks' pumpkin loaf or muffin.

Sure, there are hints of pumpkin flavor when you take a sip, but it doesn't actually look like something that was made with the go-to gourd of the season.

Let's dive into the ingredients of a Starbucks PSL.

One of the first things you taste is the pumpkin spice topping that sits on the whipped cream that tops off the drink. The topping is a mix of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.

It's along the lines of what you would likely find in a pumpkin dessert, but alas, no pumpkin.

Here's where it gets interesting. Starbucks says on its website that its stores use a "pumpkin spice sauce" to make the pumpkin spice latte. The sauce contains sugar, salt and some actual pumpkin puree.

It's a small amount, but yes, there is actually pumpkin in a Starbucks pumpkin spice latte.

Why Aren't Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes Bright Orange?

Most pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks end up being a sort of dull orange color that really doesn't look much like a pumpkin at all.

And if you do get one that is bright orange, you probably should send it right back because something is likely terribly wrong with your drink.

Not only does the milk and whipped cream thin out the orange color, but there is also a small amount of fruit and vegetable juice in the pumpkin spice sauce. Starbucks says the sauce is made of "2% or less of fruit and vegetable juice for color."

The next time you need a reason to get a pumpkin spice latte, remember that you're also getting some fruits and vegetables with that. You still might need to eat a few more of those at home, but at least it's a start.

